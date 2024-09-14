Indian Bank raises ₹5,000 cr. through issuance of bonds

Indian Bank has raised ₹5,000 crore through the issuance of Long-Term Infrastructure Bonds on a private placement basis to meet its credit growth target and for refinancing of infrastructure projects.

In all, the bank received 88 bids amounting to ₹13,680 crore against the total issue size of ₹5,000 crore. The bank accepted bids for ₹5,000 crore at a coupon rate of 7.24% p.a. The issue was oversubscribed by 2.74 times, the public sector lender said in a statement.

The funds raised through these securities are exempted from regulatory requirement of maintaining Statutory Liquidity Ratio and Cash Reserve Ratio.

These bonds are senior, rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, long term fully paid-up non-convertible bonds, having a fixed maturity of 10 years from the date of allotment. It was allotted on September 13.