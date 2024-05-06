ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Bank Q4 standalone net rises 55% to ₹2,247 cr.

May 06, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Bank Managing Director and CEO S.L. Jain says that the bank aims to simplify banking, making it more accessible, convenient and secure for everyone.

Indian Bank’s standalone net profit for the quarter ended March rose 55% to ₹2,247 crore YoY due to an increase in interest income, reduction in provisions, and improvement in asset quality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Net interest income increased by 9% to ₹6,015 crore, while net interest margin contracted to 3.44% from 3.56%, the public sector lender said in a statement.

Gross non-performing assets decreased by 200 bps to 3.95% and net NPA by 47 bps to 0.43%. Provision coverage ratio improved by 252 bps to 96.34%. Capital Adequacy Ratio stood at 16.44% against 16.49%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fresh slippages was ₹1,238 crore, while recovery including technical write-off was ₹2,679 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Total business grew by 12% to ₹12.22 lakh crore, of which deposits increased by 11% to ₹6.88 lakh crore, while current account savings account deposit grew by 8%, savings deposit by 7% and current deposit by 9%.

Gross advances improved to ₹5.34 lakh crore from ₹4.74 lakh crore. Retail, Agriculture and MSME (RAM) advances grew 14% to ₹3.10 lakh crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

RAM contribution to gross domestic advances was 62.21%. Retail, Agri & MSME advances grew by 15%, 19% and 6% respectively. Within the retail sector, home loan (including mortgage) grew by 11%, auto loan by 49% and personal loan by 10%. Corporate credit stood at 10% (₹1.88 lakh crore).

The board recommended a dividend of ₹12 per share.

“Our focus is to deliver value-added and suitable solutions through the acumen of empowered employees and smart use of technology to cater the needs of the customers,” MD & CEO S.L. Jain said, adding that the lender aimed to simplify banking, making it more accessible, convenient and secure for everyone.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US