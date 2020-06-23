Indian Bank Q4 loss widens on provisions

Chennai

23 June 2020

Public sector lender Indian Bank’s standalone loss for the fourth quarter ended March 2020 widened to ₹217.74 crore from the ₹189.77 crore in the year-earlier period following higher provisioning.

During the period under review, the bank’s provisions and contingencies rose to ₹1,921 crore from ₹1,435 crore, said the bank.

Total income rose 14% to ₹6,334 crore. Net interest income also increased 14% to ₹2,003 crore. Net interest margin stood at 2.96%. Non-performing loan provision coverage ratio was 73.05% (65.72%).

Gross non-performing assets declined to 6.87% from 7.11% while net NPAs contracted 62 basis points to 3.13%.

Recovery from bad debts improved by 65%. The bank reported a total business of ₹4,66,116 crore with a YoY growth of 8%. Total deposits grew by 7% and advances by 10%.

Advances were driven primarily by growth in retail 16%, agriculture 14% and MSME 13% sectors respectively. Housing loans grew 24%, mortgage loans by 17% and overseas advances by 11%. Corporate loans growth was muted at 3% YoY.

Regarding the outlook, the bank said it is targeting an overall growth of 11% in both deposits and advances. Deposits growth would be primarily driven by CASA deposits leveraging on the combined strength of the merged entity.

On the credit side, equal emphasis would be given to both retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) and corporate sectors. Corporate growth would be across all sectors and geographies by targeting manufacturing, service, infrastructure segments and refinancing well-rated corporate where cash flows are on expected lines, it said.

“Indian Bank has posted yet another year of strong performance. Amalgamation of Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank has been successfully completed. The integration activities are proceeding as per expected timelines. The amalgamated entity would leverage on the combined strengths of both the banks to post impressive growth in FY21 and would strive to be a forerunner in the Indian banking landscape,” said Padmaja Chunduru, MD and CEO, Indian Bank.

Regarding COVID-19, she said the impact on the bank’s results will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain. Major challenges for the bank would comebe from extended working capital cycles and reduced cash flows. The bank’s capital and liquidity position is strong and would continue to be the focus area during this period, she said.