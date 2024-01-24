ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Bank Q3 standalone net rises 52% to ₹2,119 cr.

January 24, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer S.L. Jain says that the bank is strategically channelising its efforts toward optimising the mobilisation of CASA deposits, with a firm commitment to delivering unparalleled customer services.

Indian Bank reported standalone net profit for the December quarter rose 52% from the year-earlier period to ₹2,119 crore due to growth in interest income.

Net interest income increased 6% to ₹5,815 crore and fee based income by 21% to ₹852 crore. Net interest margin stood at 3.49% (3.47%), the public sector lender said in a statement.

Gross non-performing assets decreased by 206 basis points (bps) to 4.47%, while net NPA reduced by 47 bps to 0.53%.

Provision coverage ratio improved by 231 bps to 95.90%. Capital adequacy ratio stood at 15.58%.

Gross advances of the bank increased by 13% ₹5,09,800 crore, while gross deposits rose 10% to ₹6,54,154 crore. CASA deposit grew by 8%, savings deposit grew by 7% and current deposit by 12%.

Overalll retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) advances grew 13% YoY to ₹2,96,845 crore. RAM contribution to gross domestic advances was 63%.

Retail, agriculture and MSME advances individually grew 14%, 16% and 7% respectively. Home loan (including mortgage) grew by 12%, auto loan by 46% and personal loan by 30%.

“The bank is strategically channelising its efforts toward optimising the mobilisation of CASA deposits, with a firm commitment to delivering unparalleled customer services that impeccably address the diverse needs of our valued depositors,” said MD & CEO S.L. Jain.

