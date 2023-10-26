Indian Bank Q2 net profit jumps 62%

October 26, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

State-owned lender Indian Bank reported a 62% jump in the second-quarter standalone net profit to ₹1,988 crore, driven by an increase in net interest income, other income and improvement in asset quality.

“Quarter after quarter, our profitability, net interest income, and other income are growing,” MD and CEO Shanti Lal Jain told the media on Thursday.

The bank’s net interest income rose 23% to ₹5,741 crore, while fee based income grew by 11% to ₹805 crore in the second quarter on a year-on-year basis.

Advances increased 12% to ₹4,92, 288 crore from the year-earlier period, while deposits grew 9% to ₹6,40,803 crore.

We have guided for a 10-12% credit growth in FY24. We hope to continue the good performance, Mr. Lal said.

Bad debt recovery grew 6% during the second quarter. While the fresh slippages were to the tune of ₹1,976 crore, the recovery was more than ₹2,200 crore, he said.

Our planned way of growth by containing cost, keeping the loan mix at 60% to the Retail, Agriculture & MSME (RAM) segment and 40% to Corporate Segment continue to fetch good results, Mr. Lal added.

The bank’s RAM (Retail, Agriculture & MSME) advances grew by 12% to ₹2,85,891 crore in the July-September Quarter, while Gross non-performing assets (NPA) decreased by 233 basis points to 4.97% and Net NPA reduced by 90 basis points to 0.60% on a year-on-year basis.

