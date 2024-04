April 06, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

Indian Bank has reported a 12% growth year-on-year in its total business for FY24 to ₹12.23 lakh crore.

Total deposits of the bank rose 11% to ₹6.89 lakh crore, said the public sector lender in a regulatory filing.

Gross advances grew by 12.7% to ₹5.34 lakh crore, while Current Account and Savings Account deposits increased by 8.1% to ₹2.82 lakh crore.

The bank said these are provisional figures for FY24 and are subject to audit by the Statutory Central Auditors of the Bank.