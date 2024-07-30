GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian Bank plans to recover bad debts of ₹7,000 cr. in FY25

The bank is targeting 8-10% growth in deposits and 11-13% in credit; In Q1, it achieved 10% and 12% respectively

Published - July 30, 2024 05:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Indian Bank MD & CEO Shanti Lal Jain says that they are in comfortable position as cash recovery is more than the fresh slippages.

Indian Bank MD & CEO Shanti Lal Jain says that they are in comfortable position as cash recovery is more than the fresh slippages.

Indian Bank is planning to recover bad debts of ₹7,000 crore in FY25 against ₹8,800 crore recovered in the year ago period, said its top executive.

“Last time, we recovered about ₹8,800 crore. But this number may come down. We will be making a recovery of around ₹7,000 crore,” MD & CEO Shanti Lal Jain said at the press meet.

Asserting that they would be recovering about ₹1,750 per quarter, he said in the first quarter they recovered ₹1,937 crore. Cash recovery was more than the fresh slippages of ₹1,928 crore.

The Hindu’s Tamil Nadu Women’s Summit 2024: India should focus on product value addition, says industrialist Gowri Kailasam 

Elaborating further, he said “MSME accounted for slippage of ₹909 crore, followed by agri ₹597 crore and retail ₹422 crore. from retail.” He added: “We also recovered ₹300 crore. In Q1, we contained the slippage ratio from 1.57% to 1.50%.”

On the fund raising, he said “The bank is adequately capitalised. Besides, they had already obtained approvals from the board and shareholders to raise ₹5,000 crore through equity, ₹2,000 crore through Tier II Bonds and ₹5,000 crore of infra bonds in FY25.

To a question, how much they are planning to recover through Asset Reconstruction Company, he said that last year the bank recovered ₹464 crore and this fiscal it plans to recover ₹400 crore.

Sensex jumps 416 points to hit new record peak in early trade

Mr. Jain said “the bank is targeting 8-10% growth in deposits and 11-13% in credit. In Q1, it achieved 10% and 12% respectively.”

Regarding branch expansion, he said last year 79 branches, and this year target was 100, of which approval has been given to open 30 branches soon.

The bank’s RAM and corporate sector advances is in the ratio of 62:38. Mr. Jain said that they would like to maintain the same ratio as the risk is spread and it gives good revenue.

Related stories

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / economy (general) / business (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.