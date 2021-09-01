Indian Bank new MD takes charge

CHENNAI

01 September 2021 23:14 IST

Public sector lender Indian Bank Ltd. on Wednesday said that S.L. Jain has assumed charge as MD & CEO in the place of Padmaja Chunduru who superannuated on August 31. Prior to joining Indian Bank, Mr. Jain was the ED of Bank of Baroda. He has been appointed for three years with effect from the date of assumption of office on or after September 1, the bank said in a filing.

