As part of the PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) special campaign, Indian Bank’s Zonal Office (Chennai North) on Tuesday distributed cheques worth ₹33 lakh to 330 beneficiaries. The cheques were handed over by K.S. Sudhakar Rao, general manager, MSME.
Indian Bank lends 330 street vendors ₹33 lakh
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
August 10, 2021 23:12 IST
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
August 10, 2021 23:12 IST
