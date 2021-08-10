Business

Indian Bank lends 330 street vendors ₹33 lakh

As part of the PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) special campaign, Indian Bank’s Zonal Office (Chennai North) on Tuesday distributed cheques worth ₹33 lakh to 330 beneficiaries. The cheques were handed over by K.S. Sudhakar Rao, general manager, MSME.


