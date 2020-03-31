Indian Bank, IOB slash lending rates

Indian Bank and Indian Overseas Bank have slashed their benchmark lending rates linked to repo by 75 basis points. The rates will come into force from April 1.
These rates are applicable to all retail and MSME loans, Indian Bank said in a statement.
Indian Bank reduced its MCLR up to 15 bps across tenors. The bank also reduced the term deposit rates by 30 to 55 bps across tenors and savings bank rates by 50 bps to 3%. It also waived the minimum balance charges.IOB’s repo-linked lending rate will come down from 8% to 7.25% per annum, the bank said. Retail loans such as housing, education and vehicle, loans to MSME will now be available at cheaper rates.
The bank has also reduced the one-year MCLR from the existing 8.45% to 8.25% from April 10.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.