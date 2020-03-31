Indian Bank, IOB slash lending rates

Indian Bank and Indian Overseas Bank have slashed their benchmark lending rates linked to repo by 75 basis points. The rates will come into force from April 1.

These rates are applicable to all retail and MSME loans, Indian Bank said in a statement.

Indian Bank reduced its MCLR up to 15 bps across tenors. The bank also reduced the term deposit rates by 30 to 55 bps across tenors and savings bank rates by 50 bps to 3%. It also waived the minimum balance charges.IOB’s repo-linked lending rate will come down from 8% to 7.25% per annum, the bank said. Retail loans such as housing, education and vehicle, loans to MSME will now be available at cheaper rates.

The bank has also reduced the one-year MCLR from the existing 8.45% to 8.25% from April 10.