Business

Indian Bank, IOB slash lending rates

Indian Bank and Indian Overseas Bank have slashed their benchmark lending rates linked to repo by 75 basis points. The rates will come into force from April 1.

These rates are applicable to all retail and MSME loans, Indian Bank said in a statement.

Indian Bank reduced its MCLR up to 15 bps across tenors. The bank also reduced the term deposit rates by 30 to 55 bps across tenors and savings bank rates by 50 bps to 3%. It also waived the minimum balance charges.IOB’s repo-linked lending rate will come down from 8% to 7.25% per annum, the bank said. Retail loans such as housing, education and vehicle, loans to MSME will now be available at cheaper rates.

The bank has also reduced the one-year MCLR from the existing 8.45% to 8.25% from April 10.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 31, 2020 10:27:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/indian-bank-iob-slash-lending-rates/article31221553.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY