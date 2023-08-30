HamberMenu
Indian Bank gets nod to raise ₹4,000 crore

August 30, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Public sector lender Indian Bank on Wednesday said that its Committee of Directors for Capital Raising had accorded approval for raising up to ₹4,000 crore.

The fund raising of ₹4,000 crore (including premium) will be done through Qualified Institutions Placement in one or more tranches, subject to necessary approvals, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the bank declined ₹11.05, or 2.82%, to close at ₹380.55 on the BSE on Wednesday.

For the quarter ended June, the bank’s standalone net profit rose 41% year-on-year to ₹1,709 crore on account of an increase in net interest income, other income and improvement in asset quality.

