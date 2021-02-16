Business

Indian Bank, erstwhile Allahabad Bank tech platforms integrated

The merger of Indian Bank and erstwhile Allahabad Bank’s technology platforms has been completed and it has gone live since February 15.

The core banking solution (CBS) integration was taken up on February 13 and 14. The CBS and all channels were made available for use by branches and customers from Monday morning itself, Indian Bank said in a statement.

The integrated CBS is running smoothly across branches and channels. TCS is the CBS provider of Allahabad Bank, where the data of more than 3,000 branches and all channels were migrated seamlessly to the public sector lender’s database.

“The customer account numbers of both the banks remain unchanged and the login credentials of internet banking and mobile banking were also retained. Customers of erstwhile Allahabad Bank have been migrated to IndOASIS, the mobile banking app of Indian Bank and they can avail mobile banking services with their existing credentials,” said Padmaja Chunduru, MD & CEO, Indian Bank.

