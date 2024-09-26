ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Bank board approves raising additional ₹5,000 cr. via bonds

Published - September 26, 2024 08:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The board of directors of Indian Bank has approved raising an additional ₹5,000 crore through long-term infrastructure bonds.

This is over and above the ₹5,000 crore already raised in the current fiscal, the public sector lender said in a regulatory filing.

The amount will be raised in one or more tranches during the current or subsequent financial year based on the requirement for financing/refinancing of infrastructure and affordable housing in compliance with applicable RBI guidelines and other applicable laws, rules and regulations.

