GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian Bank board approves raising additional ₹5,000 cr. via bonds

Published - September 26, 2024 08:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The board of directors of Indian Bank has approved raising an additional ₹5,000 crore through long-term infrastructure bonds.

This is over and above the ₹5,000 crore already raised in the current fiscal, the public sector lender said in a regulatory filing.

The amount will be raised in one or more tranches during the current or subsequent financial year based on the requirement for financing/refinancing of infrastructure and affordable housing in compliance with applicable RBI guidelines and other applicable laws, rules and regulations.

Published - September 26, 2024 08:03 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.