Indian Bank announces ‘Utsav Dhamaka’

29 September 2021 22:59 IST

Indian Bank has unveiled a ‘Utsav Dhamaka’ campaign in a bid to further boost retail sector loan growth. The campaign, which will be on till year end, will provide special offers on home loan, vehicle loan and non-priority jewel loan products for retail customers, the lender said.

Highlights of the ‘Utsav Dhamaka’ campaign include relaxation in the rate of interest for home loan, vehicle loan and jewel loan schemes, along with a blanket 100% waiver of processing charges for any loans availed from the mentioned categories.

“With the upcoming festive season holding promise, we have unveiled the ‘Utsav Dhamaka’ campaign with the objective of providing capital to retail customers for their consumption needs at attractive interest rates and value add-ons,” said Vikas Kumar, general manager, Retail Assets.

