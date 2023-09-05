HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian automakers must be vigilant about 'alarming' inventory levels: industry body

Higher inventory days indicate dealers are storing vehicles for longer before selling them

September 05, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - BENGALURU

Reuters
The average passenger vehicle (PV) inventory at the end of August ranged from 58-63 days, up from 50-55 days in July and 30-35 days in August last year, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) said.

The average passenger vehicle (PV) inventory at the end of August ranged from 58-63 days, up from 50-55 days in July and 30-35 days in August last year, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) said. | Photo Credit: C.V.Subrahmanyam

Inventory levels for passenger vehicles in India hit an all-time high in August ahead of the festive season, an "alarming" trend that needs vigilant monitoring by automakers, an industry dealers' body said on Tuesday.

The average passenger vehicle (PV) inventory at the end of August ranged from 58-63 days, up from 50-55 days in July and 30-35 days in August last year, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) said.

Higher inventory days indicate dealers are storing vehicles for longer before selling them.

"With anticipation of a good festive season, dealers may incur higher working capital costs for maintaining unsold vehicles," said Himanshu Singh, research analyst at brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher.

India's festive season, which lasts from August till November-end, usually draws maximum vehicle purchases.

"If festive demand falls short of expectations, we could see higher discounting from both OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) as well as dealers to clear inventory," Mr. Singh added.

Analysts also warned about poor rains denting demand, with India poised to experience its lowest monsoon levels in eight years.

"If the monsoon trend continues in September, the entry level segment in two wheelers and PVs, where inventory is higher, will be impacted. OEMs then will have to take corrective action sooner," said Rishi Vora, Associate Vice-President at Kotak Securities.

Retail sales of vehicles increased 8.6% in August, with PV volumes rising 6.5%, FADA data showed.

Meanwhile, three-wheeler sales soared 66% in August, surpassing July's record high, while two-wheelers grew just 6%, hurt by poor consumer sentiment and increasing competition.

FADA said sparse rainfall could "adversely affect" consumer purchasing power, adding subdued rural demand in the two-wheeler market due to insufficient monsoons could temper sales growth.

Retail tractor sales rose more than 13% year-over-year, but fell over 18% sequentially, it said. Last week, tractor maker Escorts Kubota reported a decline in monthly sales, partly due to deficient monsoons.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.