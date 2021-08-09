‘Indian aspirations should be reflected in policy formation for Internet governance’

Bengaluru

09 August 2021 23:14 IST

Indian youth, students to be consulted for Internet governance

Indian aspirations should be reflected in international policy formation and stakeholder discussions around Internet governance as the country is the second-largest broadband subscription base in the world with the highest data consumption per user per month, said the India chapter of Internet Governance Forum (IGF), a U.N.-supported policy discussion platform for Internet governance set up recently.

To mark India’s lead in Internet consumption, the country will play host for Internet Governance Forum scheduled to be held between October 20 and 22 this year.

Anil Kumar Jain, Chairman of Coordination Committee of India Internet Governance Forum (IIGF) 2021, said as a precursor to the event, multiple programmes would be held at several colleges and universities in the country to include a large number of tech-savvy youth in the policy consultation process.

“The idea is to engage the youth and students in the policy formation for internet governance and prepare the next generation,” he added.

The IIGF 2021 coordination committee has representation from civil society, government, industry, industrial association, trusts, and other stakeholders.