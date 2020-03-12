Indian airlines to continue flights to most international destinations

Indian airlines will continue to fly to most international destinations for the time being, but with reduced frequencies, as they adopt a wait-and-watch policy following the government’s ban on entry of foreign nationals and overseas citizens of India to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Air India has cancelled its flights to Rome, Milan, Seoul and reduced its frequencies to Paris, Frankfurt and Madrid after the latest government advisory.

An Air India executive said, “the airline is holding on for sometime” from taking a decision on bulk cancellations across its international network. All Indian carriers had cancelled flights to different destinations in China such as Shanghai, Chengdu, Guangzhou and Hong Kong in January. IndiGo informed the BSE on Wednesday that it expects “quarterly earnings to be materially impacted” after a 15-20% fall in daily bookings in the past few days. The airline also hinted in its filing that while earlier it was able to redeploy airplanes freed up due to cancellations, that may not be an option anymore as there is an overall slump in demand across international and domestic markets. An airline executive said on the condition of anonymity, “we won’t cancel all international flights, but there will be a curtailment,” adding the domestic demand had taken a hit because of worries over catching an infection.

With Indians still allowed to travel abroad, domestic carriers will continue to fly on most international routes until operating them becomes financially unviable.

Go Air has also suspended 50% of its international flights with operations to Male, Bangkok, Kuwait, Dammam and Singapore out of a total nine international destinations suspended, according to its vice-president for corporate communication Bakul Gala.

Secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation P. S. Kharola held a meeting with officials of SpiceJet on Thursday. He had already met executives from IndiGo, GoAir, AirAsiaIndia and Vistara over the past few days. The Ministry will “soon” be submitting a report to the Finance Ministry on the impact on the aviation industry along with recommendations.

“This ban will cripple the industry with a very serious impact on airlines with weaker balance sheets. The domestic sector will see a further slump in demand in the next few weeks and the first quarter, which was likely to be peak travel time, has already been significantly compromised,” according to CAPA’s India CEO Kapil Kaul. The first quarter is usually a good quarter for airlines due to summer vacations when demand for travel peaks.

According to an analyses by CAPA, South-East Asia has seen the maximum percentage drop in capacity deployment for the week commencing on March 9,2020 as compared to week commencing December 2, 2019.

Deployment to China by Indian airlines has seen a drop of 96.2%, to South Korea 50%, Japan 25%, Hong Kong 100%, Thailand 64.5% and Singapore 28.8%. To India’s west, airlines have slashed capacity by 42.9% to Italy, 18.7% to U.K., 12.8% to Kuwait and 9.9% to Qatar.

Interestingly, the rate of cancellations by foreign carriers to these routes is much less — 0% change in deployment to Italy, 2.3% drop for UK, 60% to Hong Kong, 16.8% to Singapore and 1% to Qatar.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Civil Aviation told Lok Sabha that international passengers arriving at Indian airports had fallen to 62,000 from 70,000. He said that this might come down to around 40,000 following the travel advisory issued on Wednesday.