Indiabulls to raise ₹1,000 cr. via NCDs

MUMBAI

03 September 2021 23:28 IST

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. has announced the public issue of secured and/unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of a face value of ₹1,000 each to raise about ₹1,000 crore in tranche I.

The tranche I has a base issue size of ₹200 crore with green shoe option up to ₹800 crore, aggregating up to ₹1,000 crore.

The issue offers various options for subscription with coupon rates ranging from 8.05% to 9.75% per annum, said Gagan Banga, vice-chairman, MD& CEO, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.

