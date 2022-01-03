India Yamaha unveils new bike

CHENNAI

03 January 2022

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. has introduced the FZS-Fi model with refreshed styling along with a new variant, the FZS-Fi Dlx.

The models will be available at all the authorised Yamaha Dealerships from second week of January, it said in a statement.

For 2022, both the FZS-Fi models showcase LED tail lights, with the addition of LED flashers on the FZS-Fi Dlx variant. The FZS-Fi Dlx variant also features three new colours (Metallic Black, Metallic Deep Red and Solid Gray), with rich graphics, coloured alloy wheels and a two-level single seat with dual tone colours.

FZS-FI DLX is priced at ₹1,18,900 (Ex-showroom, Delhi) and FZ-S FI at ₹1,15,900 respectively.

IYM, Meanwhile, announced Pongal offers and finance schemes for 125cc hybrid scooters, FZ 15 model range and YZF-R15 V3 model in Tamil Nadu till January 31.

As per the scheme, Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and RayZR Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid comes with a cash back offer of ₹5,000 and 0% interest rate and FZ 15 model range with low down payment – ₹9,999 or 9.25% interest rate and YZF-R15 V3 with low down payment – ₹19,999 or 10.99% interest rate.