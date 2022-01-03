Business

India Yamaha unveils new bike

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. has introduced the FZS-Fi model with refreshed styling along with a new variant, the FZS-Fi Dlx.

The models will be available at all the authorised Yamaha Dealerships from second week of January, it said in a statement.

For 2022, both the FZS-Fi models showcase LED tail lights, with the addition of LED flashers on the FZS-Fi Dlx variant. The FZS-Fi Dlx variant also features three new colours (Metallic Black, Metallic Deep Red and Solid Gray), with rich graphics, coloured alloy wheels and a two-level single seat with dual tone colours.

FZS-FI DLX is priced at ₹1,18,900 (Ex-showroom, Delhi) and FZ-S FI at ₹1,15,900 respectively.

IYM, Meanwhile, announced Pongal offers and finance schemes for 125cc hybrid scooters, FZ 15 model range and YZF-R15 V3 model in Tamil Nadu till January 31.

As per the scheme, Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and RayZR Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid comes with a cash back offer of ₹5,000 and 0% interest rate and FZ 15 model range with low down payment – ₹9,999 or 9.25% interest rate and YZF-R15 V3 with low down payment – ₹19,999 or 10.99% interest rate.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 3, 2022 9:54:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/india-yamaha-unveils-new-bike/article38102402.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY