India Yamaha Motor unveils super sport, hyper naked bikes

December 20, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
R3 and MT-03 will be available in India as Completely Built-Up Units and will be exclusively sold through select Blue Square dealerships of Yamaha. The bookings for R3 and MT-03 have begun, the company officials said.

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd introduced super-sport bike R3 and hyper-naked MT-03 in India at an introductory price of ₹4,64,900 and ₹4,59,900 (ex-showroom New Delhi) respectively to strengthen its premium segment range.

The two motorcycles truly represent Yamaha’s Racing DNA and underscore the brand’s unwavering commitment to advancing the premium motorcycle segment in the Indian market. The bookings have started, said the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer in a statement.

The R3 and MT03 boast a powerful 321cc liquid cooled, 4-stroke, in-line two-cylinder, DOHC and 4-valve per cylinder fuel injected engines that produce 30.9 kW (42 PS) at 10,75 0rpm of maximum power and 29.5 Nm (3 kg-m) at 9,000 rpm of maximum torque.

“With the addition of these step-up models in the R-series & MT-series, we look forward to further nurture the growing premium motorcycle segment in India,” said Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies Chairman Eishin Chihana.

