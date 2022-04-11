Business

India Yamaha Motor rolls out next version of MT-15

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) has rolled out a 2.0 version of its popular MT-15 model in India, starting from ₹1,59,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new MT-15 Version 2.0 features an inverted front fork with 37mm inner tubes for higher rigidity and weighs 139 kg, IYM said in a statement.

“The MT-15 Version 2.0 will attract more young riders who are in search of a premium motorcycle that strikes the perfect balance between weekend rides and daily commuting needs,” said Eishin Chihana, chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies.


