India will have eVTOLs for urban air mobility: Jyotiraditya Scindia

‘We are already in conversations with a number of eVTOL technology producers in the U.S and Canada’

‘We are already in conversations with a number of eVTOL technology producers in the U.S and Canada’

India will see the deployment of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft to ensure urban air mobility in the days to come, said Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister for Civil Aviation.

“We are already in conversations with a number of eVTOL technology producers in the U.S. and Canada. To start with, newer aviation technologies are being adopted by the Army and the Air Force. Once they become proofs of concept... that is when they permeate into the civil space,’‘ he said.

The U.S. Airforce and the Canadian Airforce were currently conducting trials around eVTOLS, and as soon as they get regulatory certifications, India would rope in manufacturers who would set up eVTOL manufacturing bases here, said Mr. Scindia.

“eVTOLs, that’s the picture I look at when I think of infrastructure in the year 2047 as far as mobility in the country is concerned,’‘ the Minister added.

Mr. Scindia was speaking at India @ 2047, a part of the 7th edition of India Ideas Conclave organised by India Foundation, a think tank, here on Saturday.