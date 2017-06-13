Nokia will not just play the “nostalgic story” but is ready to compete on technology as it is not willing to “donate” its market share to competitors, Pekka Rantala, Chief Marketing Officer at HMD Global, said in an interview. He, however, added that there will always be a human angle to everything that Nokia does as its writes the next chapter of connecting people. Edited excerpts.

India was one of the biggest markets for Nokia earlier. Do you still see the same opportunity here?

Absolutely, I have similar expectations. Just to give you a flavour, 30% of the total web traffic that we are seeing on our website, which is tens of thousands visits, is coming from India. This means that we have really been followed by Indian consumers. India will be one of the biggest markets for us.

Emotional connect will only take the brand only so far as bringing people to the stores. Where does technology come into the picture?

We are not going to just play the nostalgic story. But if you look at how Nokia has built up its brand, it has always been through this human angle.

We will continue that but in a fresh, modern way. It does not mean that our products will not be competitive in a technology way. We will be competitive performance wise too.

We are grateful because it seems that we have a good starting point because of the emotional connect, but we need to work very hard.

India is a very competitive market…

We have been working very hard. We are still a start-up operating from Finland. We have been operational for about six months and have been working long hours to get here. Going forward, we will have to continue the same. Let’s be very clear, we will not be donating market share but we respect the competition. We stay laser-focussed on the consumer, not competition.

What is the roadmap for future products?

With the devices we have launched we can reach huge amount of customers as a lot of them shop in the mid range. We will at some point roll out devices in lower and higher price points. We don’t want to speculate exactly when.

Also, you must have also noticed that we have taken a simplistic approach to naming out phones… we have 3, 5 and 6. We will never introduce a 4 as the number is considered to bring bad luck in some important markets in the world (China). But off course there are numbers below 3 and above 6… so we will introduce more devices.

Will you look at making India a manufacturing hub?

Luckily, there are a lot of customers in India. We are working towards ramping up capacity to satisfy the demand in India. Every phone that will be sold in India will be made in India. That will be our first phase. As a start-up we need to focus.

Any sales target that you have set?

We want to grow our market share constantly. We have ambitious target of becoming one of the leading player in smart mobile telephony. We are already leading player in the feature phone… number 1 or number 2 player depending on the market around the world.

It’s a big market. 500 million feature phones being sold every year. In smartphones, we want take a similar position. It will take some time, it’s a journey.