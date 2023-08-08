HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India wheat prices jump to 6-month high on demand, limited supply

Rising wheat prices could contribute to food inflation and potentially complicate the efforts of both the government and the central bank to contain inflation

August 08, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - MUMBAI

Reuters
India consumes about 108 million metric tonnes of wheat annually.

India consumes about 108 million metric tonnes of wheat annually. | Photo Credit: -

Indian wheat prices surged to a six-month high on Tuesday due to limited supplies and robust demand ahead of the festival season, dealers said.

The increasing prices may prompt New Delhi to eliminate import duties on the cereal to bolster supplies and control prices ahead of key state polls and next year's general election.

Rising wheat prices could contribute to food inflation and potentially complicate the efforts of both the government and the central bank to contain inflation.

"In all key producing States, farmer supplies have nearly come to a halt. Flour mills are struggling to obtain sufficient supplies in the market," said a New Delhi-based trader.

Wheat prices at Indore in the central State of Madhya Pradesh rose by 1.5% on Tuesday to ₹25,446 ($307.33) per metric ton, the highest since February 10. Prices have surged by nearly 18% over the past four months.

The government should release stocks from its warehouses into the open market to avoid potential shortages during the festive season, said a Mumbai-based dealer associated with a global trade house.

As of August 1, wheat stocks in government warehouses stood at 28.3 million metric tonne, an increase from the 26.6 million metric tonne recorded a year earlier.

"Imports are necessary to lower prices. The government cannot increase supplies without imports," the dealer said.

India is considering cutting or even abolishing a 40% import tax on wheat and lowering a limit on the amount of wheat stocks millers and traders can hold, Sanjeev Chopra, the most senior civil servant at the federal Food Ministry, said last week.

Wheat output rose to a record 112.74 million metric tonnes in 2023, up from 107.7 million metric tonnes a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.

India consumes about 108 million metric tonnes of wheat annually.

But a leading trade body told Reuters in June that India's wheat harvest in 2023 was at least 10% lower than the Farm Ministry's estimate.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.