India-U.K. trade pact talks moving in right direction: Commerce Secretary

‘Negotiations are on. We are on track,’ says Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal.

PTI New Delhi
October 20, 2022 13:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

File photo for representation | Photo Credit: Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Negotiations for the proposed trade pact between India and the United Kingdom are moving in the right direction, and both sides are expected to reach an agreement soon, a top government official said on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said negotiators have finalised many things and many aspects are yet to be finalised.

"So, we are moving in the right direction...Negotiations are on. We are on track," he told reporters at the sidelines of the CII National Exports Summit.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Diwali deadline missed

India and the U.K. are negotiating the pact to boost trade and investments between the countries. Both had aimed at concluding the talks by Diwali (October 24), but the negotiators are missing the deadline.

When asked about the fresh target, Mr. Barthwal said that it depends upon the movement of negotiation.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

"So, we are moving forward very well and we expect that soon we will be able to reach an agreement," he added.

In January, both countries formally launched talks for a free trade agreement to boost bilateral trade and investments.

In such pacts, two countries either eliminate or significantly reduce customs duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them, besides easing norms for promoting investments and services trade.

The U.K. is also a key investor in India. New Delhi has attracted foreign direct investment of $1.64 billion in 2021-22. The figure was about $32 billion between April 2000 and March 2022.

India's main exports to the U.K. include ready-made garments and textiles, gems and jewellery, engineering goods, petroleum and petrochemical products, transport equipment and parts, spices, metal products, machinery and instruments, pharma and marine items.

Major imports include precious and semi-precious stones, ores and metal scraps, engineering goods, professional instruments, non-ferrous metals, chemicals and machinery.

In the services sector, the UK is one of the largest markets in Europe for Indian IT services.

The bilateral trade has increased to $17.5 billion in 2021-22 compared to $ 13.2 billion in 2020-21. India's exports stood at $ 10.5 billion in 2021-22, while imports were $7 billion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
trade agreements
United Kingdom
trade balance

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app