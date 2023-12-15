India, UK FTA talks on last leg

December 15, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - New Delhi

Negotiations for the India and U.K. Free Trade Agreement (FTA) are on the last leg and being fast-tracked to resolve the few sticky issues that remain, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said on Friday. “Last week, their team was here. This week, our team is there. Both the teams are partly negotiating physically and over video-conferencing as well on a fast-track basis so that the last leg complex issues can be resolved and differences ironed out,” Mr. Barthwal noted, stressing that while timelines are in place, there are no deadlines set for concluding the FTA talks that began in January 2022.