GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India, UK FTA talks on last leg

December 15, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Negotiations for the India and U.K. Free Trade Agreement (FTA) are on the last leg and being fast-tracked to resolve the few sticky issues that remain, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said on Friday. “Last week, their team was here. This week, our team is there. Both the teams are partly negotiating physically and over video-conferencing as well on a fast-track basis so that the last leg complex issues can be resolved and differences ironed out,” Mr. Barthwal noted, stressing that while timelines are in place, there are no deadlines set for concluding the FTA talks that began in January 2022.  

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.