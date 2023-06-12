ADVERTISEMENT

India, UAE target $100-bn non-oil trade by 2030

June 12, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - New Delhi

It was also agreed to set up certain sub-committees and councils

PTI

India and the UAE on Monday set a target to increase the non-oil trade from $48 billion to $100 billion by 2030.

The goal to achieve $100 billion non-oil trade was set in the first meeting of the Joint Committee of India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

The agreement was implemented on May 1 last year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have a mutually agreed (for a) target of $100 billion bilateral trade by 2030," Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters after the meeting.

The target of $100 billion will not include the oil trade.

It was also agreed to set up certain sub-committees and councils.

In the meeting, it was also decided to set up a new sub-committee to handle issues related to services trade.

Mr. Goyal said that an India-UAE CEPA council will be set up to further facilitate the implementation of the agreement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US