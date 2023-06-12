HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India, UAE target $100-bn non-oil trade by 2030

It was also agreed to set up certain sub-committees and councils

June 12, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

India and the UAE on Monday set a target to increase the non-oil trade from $48 billion to $100 billion by 2030.

The goal to achieve $100 billion non-oil trade was set in the first meeting of the Joint Committee of India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

The agreement was implemented on May 1 last year.

"We have a mutually agreed (for a) target of $100 billion bilateral trade by 2030," Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters after the meeting.

The target of $100 billion will not include the oil trade.

It was also agreed to set up certain sub-committees and councils.

In the meeting, it was also decided to set up a new sub-committee to handle issues related to services trade.

Mr. Goyal said that an India-UAE CEPA council will be set up to further facilitate the implementation of the agreement.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.