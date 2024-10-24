India to shape the future of AI: Meta’s LeCun

India holds an immense potential in shaping the future of artificial intelligence (AI), not just in product development but also in cutting-edge research, said Yann LeCun, VP and Chief AI Scientist at Meta.

According to Mr. LeCun, with rich talent pool and vibrant tech ecosystem, the country has already been making significant strides in AI, particularly in areas like natural language understanding that are vital for advancing technologies to serve diverse populations. ‘’As AI continues to evolve, India is poised to play a pivotal role in driving innovation on a global scale,’‘ he said in his keynote address at Meta Day held here on Wednesday.

Meta’s vision for AI

Meta’s Chief AI Scientist also said, the tech major’s vision for AI was deeply intertwined with the principles of open-source, allowing it to tap into a global pool of creativity and innovation.”

“From inference optimisation to advancements in natural language processing, the open-source community consistently surprises us with breakthroughs. Our hope is to build AI systems that not only empower individuals but also drive societal transformation, creating a shared AI infrastructure that reflects the world’s diversity in languages, cultures, and values,’‘ he further said.

Nandan Nilekani, technocrat and non-executive chairman, Infosys, in an interaction with Mr. LeCun, opined, frugal engineering and low cost development of new models would promote AI inclusion and this in turn would help solve several of the country’s and its billion citizens’ problems.

‘’The country will witness high scale adoption of AI as newer multilingual Large Language AI Models and true case studies are expected to emerge in the next 12 to 18 months. This will in turn dramatically increase overall adoption of AI in the country,’‘ Mr. Nilekani said.

He also said, “AI had the capacity to further amplify the country’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and accelerate inclusion far and wide of the nation. ‘‘Meta’s strategy of open source Llama was a real game changer,’‘ he opined.

Commenting on the importance of open source approach, Meta officials said, as AI continued to transform industries across the globe, open-source technology was a catalyst for innovation. It is open-source AI models, such as Llama 3.1 that offered developers in India with tools to create AI solutions to address diverse challenges across sectors including agriculture and farming, healthcare, citizen services and governance and public administration, they added.

