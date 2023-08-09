ADVERTISEMENT

India to offer 5 million tonne wheat to bulk consumers to cool prices

August 09, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Wholesale wheat prices in India surged to a six-month high on Wednesday on limited supplies

Reuters

Labourers work on the wheat grain brought after harvesting at a wholesale grain market in Amritsar. (FILE PHOTO) | Photo Credit: PTI

India will provide 5 million metric tonne of wheat and 2.5 million tonne of rice to bulk consumers such as flour millers, as part of efforts to augment supplies and stabilise prices, a senior government official told reporters on Wednesday.

The world's second-largest consumer of wheat and rice has been attempting to boost supplies and lower prices of both staples through a slew of measures, including banning exports of non-basmati white rice and imposing stock limits on wheat.

The country has adequate stocks of wheat and rice which the government can release on the open market to stabilise prices, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on Wednesday.

As of August 1, wheat stocks in government warehouses stood at 28.3 million metric tonne, an increase from 26.6 million tonne a year earlier.

"People are hoarding wheat in anticipation of prices going up but they should realise that there are adequate stocks with the government," Mr. Chopra said.

"People involved in the trade should not try to take advantage of the situation by hoarding wheat," he said.

India is considering cutting or even abolishing a 40% import tax on wheat and lowering a limit on the amount of wheat stocks millers and traders can hold, Mr. Chopra, the most senior civil servant at the federal Food Ministry, said last week.

