India to need 2,200 new planes in the next 20 years: Boeing

NEW DELHI:

07 April 2021 16:18 IST

Overall demand is expected to double in the next 10 years, says Boeing.

India will need more than 2,200 new jets valued at nearly $320 billion over the next 20 years, according to Boeing’s market outlook.

While COVID-19 pandemic sharply reduced Indian air travel in 2020, the recovery rate of domestic passenger traffic is among the fastest globally reaching 76% of pre-pandemic levels. Domestic passenger traffic is expected to return to 2019 levels by the end of 2021, followed by international traffic which will recover fully by the end of 2023, according to Boeing. Overall demand is expected to double in the next 10 years.

Of the 2,200 new aircraft likely to join Indian fleet, 88% will be single-aisle and 12% will be twin-aisle. Nearly 21% of the new deliveries will be for retiring old planes, while more than three quarters will be for fleet expansion.

Advertising

Advertising