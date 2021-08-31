India to make it mandatory for auto makers to offer biofuel vehicles in 6 months: Gadkari

Mumbai

31 August 2021 22:52 IST

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said India will make it mandatory for auto manufacturers to offer vehicles running 100% on biofuels in the next six months.

Such a move will be cost-effective for consumers, who are hassled by the high petrol prices, the Minister said, pointing out that a litre of bioethanol cost ₹65 as against ₹110 for petrol.

The fuel is also less polluting and saves forex.

“We are committed to delivering vehicles with flex engine norms. We have taken a decision, we will make it mandatory by which there will be a flex-engine,” Mr. Gadkari said at an event hosted by brokerage Elara Capital.