  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022The controversial Japan goal that eliminated Germany

India to continue buying Russian oil, Oil Ministry source says

The comment comes a day after European Union governments tentatively agreed on a $60 a barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil, which comes into effect on December 5.

December 02, 2022 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Reuters
An oil tanker is moored at the Sheskharis complex, part of Chernomortransneft JSC, a subsidiary of Transneft PJSC in Novorossiysk, Russia. File

An oil tanker is moored at the Sheskharis complex, part of Chernomortransneft JSC, a subsidiary of Transneft PJSC in Novorossiysk, Russia. File | Photo Credit: AP

India will continue buying Russian oil because sanctions allow purchases provided that Western services are not used, an Oil Ministry source said on Friday.

The comment comes a day after European Union governments tentatively agreed on a $60 a barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil, which comes into effect on December 5.

The cap, an idea proposed by the Group of Seven (G7) nations, is aimed at limiting funding for Russia's invasion of Ukraine while maintaining adequate oil supplies for the global market.

India has emerged as the largest buyer of Russian oil behind China as refiners snap up discounted crude shunned by Western nations.

Indian refiners would continue to lift Russian oil beyond January 19, the Oil Ministry source added.

Vessels of Russian petroleum that are loaded before December 5 and unloaded at their destination before Jan. 19, will not be subject to the price cap, the U.S. said last month.

Related Topics

oil and gas - downstream activities / Russia / Russia-Ukraine Crisis / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.