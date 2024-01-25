GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘India to become main driver of incremental oil use by 2030’

India is already the second-most important driver of incremental consumption in the world

January 25, 2024 07:37 am | Updated 07:37 am IST

Reuters
Image for representational purposes only.

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

India’s petroleum consumption climbed to a new record last year and the country is on course to overtake China as the primary driver of incremental oil consumption before 2030.

Urbanisation, industrialisation and the growth of the middle class are driving a rapid increase in consumption of petroleum products for heating, lighting, cooking, transportation and petrochemicals.

China’s demand for transportation is increasingly satisfied by electric vehicles, but India’s is still mostly met by internal combustion engines owing to their greater affordability. While China’s oil consumption is expected to peak before the end of the decade and start to fall, India’s will continue increasing throughout the 2030s.

India is already the second-most important driver of incremental consumption in the world and is on course to take the top spot before 2030.

The country’s economic growth will become a primary driver of global consumption and prices and a focus for analysis and forecasts.

Petro consumption

India’s petroleum consumption increased to 231 million tonnes in 2023, up from 219 million tonnes in 2022, according to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Consumption was severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic but has mostly recovered. It was only 6 million tonnes below the pre-pandemic trend for 2015-2019 last year. India and China both experienced compound annual growth in consumption of around 3.5% between 2012 and 2022, compared with just 0.5% per year in the rest of the world (“Statistical review of world energy”, Energy Institute, 2023).

China’s consumption started the 2010s almost three times larger than India’s, so similar percentage growth rates have translated into much larger absolute increases in the number of tonnes used.

As China’s rapid deployment of electric vehicles curbs further consumption growth, India’s absolute increases will draw level and then take the lead later this decade. India’s share of global oil consumption already rose to more than 5% in 2022, up from 4% in 2021 and 3% in 2002.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.