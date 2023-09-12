India tea exports dip in January-June

September 12, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Indian tea exports in the first six months of calendar 2023 saw a slight dip in volume compared with the year-earlier period.

Data shared by the United Planters Association of Southern India (UPASI) show overall tea exports between January and June this year slid 0.8% to 96.3 million kg this year.

North India exported 59.16 million kg, which is 0.12 % higher than the same period last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, export of tea from the South registered 2.25 % decline to 37.33 million kg (January-June 2023) from 38.19 million kg (January - June 2022).

Worldwide, tea exports have seen a decline, including shipments from major producers such as Kenya, China, and Sri Lanka, said Sanjith Nair, secretary general of UPASI.

Tea production in India in January-July rose 0.1 % to 622.7 million kg, according to provisional data with the Association.

India exports almost 17 % of the tea produced. “It needs to focus more on production and export of orthodox tea as world demand is more for those teas. Currently, though just 9.56% of Indian production is orthodox tea, it constitutes 47% of exports,” he said.

The government should look at addressing structural issues and extend WTO-compatible incentives. It should also increase support extended under Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Products Scheme, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT