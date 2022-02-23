India talent ready for 5G, related applications roll-out: Huawei

Bengaluru

India is ‘talent ready’ for the roll-out of 5G and supportive technologies, Chinese telecom major Huawei said on Tuesday.

Huawei asserted that the country was already a talent powerhouse, a key R&D base, an important tech innovator and a hub of ICT technologies. India was therefore was at a vantage point to deploy the latest iteration of cellular technology, 5G, and its diverse applications, the firm said.

“Currently, India has the right environment for becoming a key player in the areas of 5G, chipset design, and related software development,” said Standy Nie, president, Enterprise Business Group, Huawei India. “It is right now playing a very important role in the global digital supply chain with many national and multi-national companies leveraging its rich talent base to conduct R&D and design of technology solutions.’‘

However, Mr. Nie said to keep abreast with futuristic technologies, the country needed to collaborate and join hands with international institutes to bridge the skill gap and develop a sturdy pipeline of industry-ready talent for the future.

Working on this front, Huawei ICT Academy, a non-profit initiative of the company, has decided to train and certify more than 50,000 students in India by 2025. The academy has already trained more than 6,500 candidates and works in partnership with a large number of Indian and foreign universities.

The training programme was open to students and teachers of all ICT colleges and ICT professionals in the country who are interested in upgrading their skills. The courses would cover emerging technologies in 5G, AI, IoT, Cloud, Big Data, Transmission, WLAN, Datacom, Security, Storage among others, he added.