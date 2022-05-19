India signs deals to export 8.5 million tonnes of sugar in 2021/22, says trade body

Indian mills have so far signed contracts to export 8.5 million tonnes of sugar in the 2021/22 marketing year without government subsidies, a leading trade body said on Thursday.

Mills have already dispatched around 7.1 million tonnes since the start of the marketing year on Oct. 1, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said in a statement.

Mills have so far produced 34.88 million tonnes of sugar in the current year, up from last year's 30.48 million tonnes, the trade body said.