India showing way for the world with its dominance in digital public goods: Nadella

January 05, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

India is showing the way for the entire world with its dominance in digital public goods, said Microsoft, Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella in Bengaluru on Thursday.

All of India’s programmes (yojanas) and the India Stack have evolved and created a virtuous circle that was unlike anything else in the world, he said while addressing a large audience of tech leaders, developers and startup entrepreneurs at Microsoft’s Future Ready Summit in the city.

““They have 100% global applicability. I think both these are the biggest contributions of digital public goods that India can make to the world. More importantly this makes it possible for every society and economy to be more inclusive. It’s about tech that can be used for everyone in the world. It’s about a common man being able to use the power of technology and do something that is useful to them,’‘ he added.

Digital public goods are public goods in the form of software, data sets, AI models, standards or content that are generally free platforms that contribute to digital development of a nation. India Stack (a set of APIs that allows governments, businesses, start-ups and developers to utilise a unique digital Infrastructure to solve India’s problems and to attain a presence-less, paperless, and cashless service delivery model), Addhar, UPI and DigiLocker, eBooks, podcast and other tech driven citizen-centric services come under digital public good.

Later, in a dialogue with Mr. Nadella, Nandan Nilekani non-executive chairman and co-founder of Infosys, said India has reached only halfway on its digital journey and the big vision was how to create a digital-first economy and society, leveraging the power of modern technology to improve lives of people, bring more equitable, more inclusive, open access and allow people to use their own data to move forward.

“The philosophy behind it began with Aadhar, 80 million authentications a day. NPCI built UPI which does 7-8 billion transactions a month, account aggregators systems democratising lending and borrowing money using their own data with data becomes the collateral. Also, OpenAI, ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) disaggregate ecommerce, through an open protocol. Fundamentally, it is all about how do we create a digital-first country in transformation,’‘ Mr. Nilekani elaborated.

Mr .Nadella on OpenAI , said: “It’s phenomenal to see what is happening at the foundational models. The fundamental thing is, we are seeing the emergence of scale effects. In technology it’s all about being able to bet on great teams with clear vision and the ability to back them to the hilt.’‘