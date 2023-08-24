India should follow collaborative approach to fix guardrails for AI: Microsoft

August 24, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The guardrails needed for AI (artificial intelligence) in India require a shared sense of responsibility from every stakeholder and not just technology companies alone, observed Brad Smith, AI programme Vice Chair and President, Microsoft.

Releasing a whitepaper titled ‘Governing AI: A blueprint for India’, that suggests a five-point approach to help advance AI governance in the country, he said: “We present policy ideas and suggestions in the context of India, recognising that the guardrails needed for AI require a shared sense of responsibility from every stakeholder and not just technology companies alone”.

Microsoft recommended that India should require safety brakes for AI systems that control critical infrastructure to ensure human oversight and resilience in high-risk scenarios. It further recommended a dedicated legal and comprehensive regulatory framework for AI while existing laws could be applied at the application layer, new regulations and licensing could be introduced for advanced AI models so that infrastructure operators could be held accountable.

Mr. Smith further said addressing AI’s societal challenges in the country effectively required better collaboration between the public and private sectors.

