India shipped 38 million units of wearables in first half of 2022: IDC

Watch-based wearables continued to be the fastest-growing category shipping 6.4 million units, a growth of 298.4% year-on-year

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
August 17, 2022 22:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Representational image | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

India shipped 38 million units of wearables in the first half of calendar 2022, marking a year-on-year growth of 66%, the International Data Corporation (IDC) said on Wednesday.

According to IDC’s India Monthly Wearable Device Tracker, 23.9 million wearable devices were shipped in the second quarter (April-June), growing by 113% year-on-year, while 38 million units were shipped in the first and second quarter put together. Affordability remained a key growth lever and the average selling price (ASP) declined by 7.2% year-on-year in Q2, IDC reported.

Watch-based wearables continued to be the fastest-growing category shipping 6.4 million units, a growth of 298.4% year-on-year. With a strong push for entry-level price points, the ASP declined by 28.9% year-on-year to reach $45.1 against $63.4 a year ago, according to the IDC.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, basic watches continued to dominate with 95.2% share growing by 306.4% annually in the second quarter, while wrist bands declined by 63.0% year-on-year as weaker demand continues to restrict its growth.

Hearables accounted for 72.6% of the overall wearables category. Truly wireless (TWS) now accounts for half of the earwear shipments growing by 187.4% year-on-year, the analyst firm further said. “Brands continue to compete on lowering the price points. The features earlier available at mid/high price points such as Bluetooth calling, bigger screen sizes, and AMOLED displays are getting introduced at lower price points. This is attracting both first-time users and upgraders,” said Upasana Joshi, Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app