India shipped 3.39 mn PCs in Q2 of CY24: IDC

India shipped 3.39 million units of personal computers, including desktops, notebooks, and workstations, in the second quarter of calendar year 2024, registering a 7.1% YoY increase, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC).

All three categories – desktop, notebook, and workstation – grew 5.9%, 7.4% and 12.4% YoY respectively, according to IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

In Q2 2024, the consumer segment surged 11.2% YoY as both online and offline channels saw good demand. The e-tail channel grew by a healthy 22.4% YoY. The commercial segment grew 3.5% YoY fuelled by an increased demand in the SMB and LB segments, which grew 12.4% and 33.1% YoY, respectively, IDC said. “This is the fourth consecutive quarter of YoY growth for the consumer segment,” said Bharath Shenoy, Research Manager, IDC India & South Asia. “Vendors kickstarted the back-to-school/ college campaigns, and good demand was seen in the e-tail channel as well during online sales,” he said.

Commenting on the outlook, Navkendar Singh, Associate Vice President, Devices Research, IDC India, South Asia & ANZ said, “The onset of AI PCs and several launches in the last few months has definitely brought a wave of optimism in the PC market. AI PCs will also drive refresh commercial orders Q3 2024 onwards.”

HP led the pack both in commercial and consumer segments with shares of 33.5% and 29.7%, respectively. Lenovo stood second with consumer and commercial segments by 32.7% and 6.3% YoY, respectively.

Dell Technologies, at third place, saw its commercial desktop category declining 15.9% YoY due to continued pricing pressure, however, it witnessed a 6.4% growth in the consumer segment.