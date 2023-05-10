ADVERTISEMENT

India shipped 25-mn units of wearables in Q1 ‘23: IDC

May 10, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

But the quarter-on-quarter growth remained flat

The Hindu Bureau

India shipped 25.1 million units of wearables in the first quarter of calendar 2023, registering a 80.9% year-on-year increase, but the quarter-on-quarter growth remained flat, said the International Data Corporation(IDC).

Share of the smartwatches grew to 41.4% from 26.8% a year earlier while the earwear category also witnessed a strong 48.5% YoY growth, as per a wearable device tracker issued by the research firm.

According to IDC, improved supplies, leaner inventory, multiple new launches, and faster portfolio refresh are the key reasons for this growth. Additionally, a long tail of several India based small players (collectively holding above 15% share), is further intensifying the competition, and lowering the overall ASPs (average selling price) to $22.7 as against $29.5 a year ago in 1Q23. Online channels accounted for 73.9% of the sales of the overall wearable market.

“Enhancements in audio quality through ANC/ENC (Active Noise Cancellation and Environmental Noise Cancellation), and aesthetically appealing designs will be key differentiators in 2023,’‘ said Vikas Sharma, Senior Market Analyst, Wearable Devices, IDC India.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
CONNECT WITH US