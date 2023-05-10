HamberMenu
India shipped 25-mn units of wearables in Q1 ‘23: IDC

But the quarter-on-quarter growth remained flat

May 10, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

India shipped 25.1 million units of wearables in the first quarter of calendar 2023, registering a 80.9% year-on-year increase, but the quarter-on-quarter growth remained flat, said the International Data Corporation(IDC).

Share of the smartwatches grew to 41.4% from 26.8% a year earlier while the earwear category also witnessed a strong 48.5% YoY growth, as per a wearable device tracker issued by the research firm.

According to IDC, improved supplies, leaner inventory, multiple new launches, and faster portfolio refresh are the key reasons for this growth. Additionally, a long tail of several India based small players (collectively holding above 15% share), is further intensifying the competition, and lowering the overall ASPs (average selling price) to $22.7 as against $29.5 a year ago in 1Q23. Online channels accounted for 73.9% of the sales of the overall wearable market.

“Enhancements in audio quality through ANC/ENC (Active Noise Cancellation and Environmental Noise Cancellation), and aesthetically appealing designs will be key differentiators in 2023,’‘ said Vikas Sharma, Senior Market Analyst, Wearable Devices, IDC India.

