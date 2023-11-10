HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India sees brisk gold sales on pre-Deepavali Dhanteras festival

Gold prices have fallen by ₹800-1,500 per 10 gram (24 carat) from the peak ₹63,000-level on October 28 and this has evoked buying on Dhanteras

November 10, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Women buying gold ornaments at a jewellery showroom in Hyderabad. File

Women buying gold ornaments at a jewellery showroom in Hyderabad. File | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Pre-Deepavali Dhanteras buying of gold and silver in India, the world's largest gold consumer, kick-started on a positive note on Friday (November 10) on recovery of consumer demand with the softening of gold prices.

Gold prices have fallen by ₹800-1,500 per 10 gram (24 carat) from the peak ₹63,000-level on October 28 and this has evoked buying on Dhanteras, considered the most auspicious day in Hindu calendar for buying items ranging from precious metals to utensils, with traders expecting gold sales to surpass last year's level.

On Thursday, Gold prices plunged ₹400 to ₹60,950 per 10 grams in the national capital.

Gold prices in Delhi were ruling at ₹50,139 per ten grams, excluding taxes, on 2022 Dhanteras day. In normal years, about 20-30 tonnes of gold are sold on a Dhanteras day.

Traders said footfalls are expected to pick up after 12 noon and will continue till late at night.

ALSO READ
India's Q3 gold demand up 10% at 210.2 tons; price to play key role in Dhanteras buying

The best muhurat to buy silver and gold on Dhanteras will start at 12.35 p.m. on Friday and end at 1.57 p.m. on November 11, as per Drikpanchang.

"Gold prices are in favour of business. We are positive about good sales today. We are receiving positive response from consumers and footfalls are gradually increasing," All India Gem And Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) Director Dinesh Jain told PTI.

With diamond prices fallen, the younger generation is buying light-weight jewellery and some are buying gold and silver coins, he said.

Mr. Jain, who is also the managing director of Mumbai-based PM Shah & Co Jewellers that has five stores, said, "We expect good sales this Dhanteras. The correct sale picture will be known in the evening."

All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation ex-chairman Manish Jain said, "Rates have softened and consumer demand has picked up. We are seeing good footfalls."

Consumers are buying gold and silver coins, and even silver utensils for puja purposes, he added.

Since Dhanteras last year, gold has given a mind-blogging return of almost 20%, easily beating the returns of the Nifty 50, added Deveya Gaglani, Research Analyst (Commodities) at Axis Securities.

Related Topics

gold and precious material / Deepavali

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.