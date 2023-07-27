India SaaS ecosystem may generate $50-$70 bn revenue by 2030: report

July 27, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The India SaaS ecosystem is expected to generate anywhere between $50 billion to $70 billion in revenue and $500 billion in enterprise value by 2030, showed a report by SaaSBoomi and McKinsey.

India is expected to create 100 unicorns, 50 centaurs and over 5 lakh jobs during the same time frame. The homegrown SaaS market has grown to $7 billion last year from $2.6 billion in 2020. India is home to 3,500 SaaS start-ups and 20 unicorns.

In the last two years, the global SaaS market had grown at a 38% CAGR to $420 billion. The report said the global SaaS revenue is expected to touch $1.3-$1.6 trillion by 2030, representing a growth of 15%-18% between 2022-30.