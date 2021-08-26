Business

India Post unveils ‘Dial an Insurance’ campaign

India Post, Mumbai Region has rolled out a campaign “Dial an Insurance” to augment market presence and recall value of Postal Life Insurance (PLI) among the people of Mumbai

Through this initiative, an insurance policy can be procured without the hassles of visiting the post office and the insurance will be processed online and payment effected online.

“Our insurance sector in Mumbai witnessed a boom with more than 50 % rise in PLI business during the last one and a half year,” said Swati Pandey, Postmaster General, India Post, Mumbai Region.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 27, 2021 12:49:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/india-post-unveils-dial-an-insurance-campaign/article36128546.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY