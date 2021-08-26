India Post unveils ‘Dial an Insurance’ campaign

India Post, Mumbai Region has rolled out a campaign “Dial an Insurance” to augment market presence and recall value of Postal Life Insurance (PLI) among the people of Mumbai

Through this initiative, an insurance policy can be procured without the hassles of visiting the post office and the insurance will be processed online and payment effected online.

“Our insurance sector in Mumbai witnessed a boom with more than 50 % rise in PLI business during the last one and a half year,” said Swati Pandey, Postmaster General, India Post, Mumbai Region.