India Post releases special cancellation to mark Chandrayaan-3 success

August 24, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - MUMBAI

The success of Moon Mission Chandrayaan-3 has prompted both government and private entities to celebrate the occasion in their own ways.

The India Post, Maharashtra Circle has released a special cancellation on the successful soft landing of Lander Vikram on the south polar region of moon.

The special cancellation was released in the premises of Mumbai GPO by Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle, K.K. Sharma.

“It is a moment of immense pride and thrill for every Indian and thus we have released this special cancellation in order to show our respect to each of the great scientists who have dedicated themselves for the success of this mission,” Mr. Sharma said in a statement.

Postmaster General, Mumbai Region, Amitabh Singh said, “History has again been created and I, as an Indian cannot be prouder than this! We have released this special cancellation to document this date as a landmark in the history of our country.”

Holding a lot of importance for philatelists and space enthusiasts, the special cancellation features the image of the space craft along with the date and the pin code of the place from where it has been released.

In its bid to capture the emotions of the nation, lifestyle & mobile accessories brand KDM from the private sector has come out with Moon Pods.

Moon Pods are premium earbuds or wireless earphones with sensor technology for crisp, clear calls and other features including active noise isolation and battery life of up to 20 hours.

N D Mali, Founder, KDM said, “We proudly congratulate ISRO on the successful landing and for inspiring an entire generation to aim for the moon. To mark this historic achievement we dedicate Moon Pods to our great nation.”

B H Suthar, Co-Founder, KDM said, “Chandrayaan’s successful landing is a testament to what we can achieve if we have our eyes set on the moon. At KDM, we are committed to our vision of Har Ghar KDM. The epic achievement is not just a moment etched in India’s glory book but also serves as a potent reminder to achieve greater heights.”

