India Pistons to partner with Shaw Development

Chennai

15 February 2021 22:58 IST

JV to make diesel exhaust fluid range

India Pistons Ltd., (IPL) a subsidiary of the $2-billion Amalgamations Group, has entered into a pact with Florida-based Shaw Development LLC to manufacture diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) solutions in Tamil Nadu at an investment of ₹50 crore.

“The new joint venture — IPL-Shaw Solutions — will manufacture two lakh units of DEF solutions and the capacity will be expandable depending on the demand. Operations will commence by March 2021,” said R. Mahadevan, director, IPL.

Under the joint venture, the companies will manufacture DEF for heavy duty vehicles (commercial vehicles and off-road) and diesel engine manufacturers in compliance with BS-VI and equivalent exhaust emission norms.

Advertising

Advertising

“Through this joint venture, Indian manufacturers will have a local partner for a complete offering of DEF reservoirs, sensors, modules, filters, caps, and other fluid management solutions. The market size for this product in India is ₹600-700 crore,” he said.

Keith Luomala, Chairman & CEO of Shaw Development, said that India was the most strategic growth market for Shaw to develop highly reliable DEF and fluid management solutions.